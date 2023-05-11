Worthing FC lifted the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time since 1999 following a 8-7 penalty shootout win over fierce rivals Bognor Regis Town at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the match went straight to penalties. Ollie Pearce missed Worthing’s opening spot-kick, before both sides slotted home four perfect penalties.

The Rocks then missed their chance to win the game after Joshua McCormick blazed his effort over.

Both sides traded blows until Bognor’s ninth penalty. Harvey Whyte saw his penalty brilliantly saved by 17-year-old keeper William Tillman to see Worthing win the Sussex Senior Cup 8-7 on penalties.

Here’s how we rated both sets of players.

WORTHING FC

William Tillman 9 – Spilled a 35th minute corner under pressure from Cameron Black but superbly denied Nathan Odokonyero before half-time. Great point-blank save at the death to turn Josh McCormick’s shot out for a corner. Was Worthing’s hero in the shootout, superbly denying Harvey Whyte’s kick to win the Sussex Senior Cup for the Reds. A senior debut to remember for the 17-year-old goalkeeper.

Joel Colbran 7 – Thumped a gilt-edged second half over the bar with the goal at his mercy after brilliant work from Reece Myles-Meekums, but was solid at the back. Coolly slotted home his spot-kick in the shootout.

Kane Wills 8 – The conductor in midfield. Looked to move the ball forward and orchestrate Worthing attacks. Tidy in possession, and his distribution was almost perfect. Equally adept at helping out in defence, putting his foot in to cut out Bognor attack. Calmly his penalty Rocks stopper Matt Rowley in the shootout.

Aarran Racine 7 – Cool, calm and composed at the heart of the Worthing defence. Unruffled by Bognor’s forays forwards.

Davide Rodari 6 – Struggled to get into the game. Largely anonymous as an attacking presence, and was replaced by Mohammed Dabre on the hour.

Ollie Pearce 6 – Hit the crossbar with a dipping free kick form a difficult angle in the second half, but the 31-goal striker failed to fire at the Amex. Saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Matt Rowley in the shootout.

Jesse Starkey 7 – Pinpoint free kick to Joe Rye at the back post on 28 minutes rippled the side-netting. Hit a speculative volley from outside the box at the start of the second before he was replaced by Mo Jammeh on the hour.

Joe Rye 7 – Had a great chance to open the scoring on 28 minutes from Jesse Starkey’s free kick, but was otherwise solid defensively. Fired a great penalty into the top corner in the shootout.

James Beresford 8 – Put his body on the line on a number of occasions to snuff out Bognor attacks. Effective in attack when driving forward from full-back. Replaced by Liam Vincent on 78 minutes.

Ibby Akanbi 6 – Quiet night for the striker. Failed to test Matt Rowley in the Bognor goal, but scored a cheeky chipped penalty in the shootout.

Reece Myles-Meekums 7 – Danced through the Rocks defence to lay the ball on a plate for Joel Colbran in the second half, but the defender couldn’t convert. Had a penalty appeal turned down after a brilliant driving run towards the Bognor area. Netted a venomous penalty in the shootout.

SUBS

Mohammed Dabre 6 – Replaced Davide Rodari on 60 minutes. Made an immediate positive impact by bombing forward on the counter before he was cynically brought down by Harvey Whyte. Side-footed his penalty home in the shootout.

Mo Jammeh 6 – Replaced Jesse Starkey on 60 minutes. Had a strike from distance ruled out after it deflect off Ollie Pearce, who was in an offside position. Kept his composure to fire home his spot-kick in the shootout after his stuttered run up.

Liam Vincent 6 – Replaced James Beresford on 78 minutes. Fired home his penalty with confidence in the shootout.

BOGNOR REGIS TOWN

Matt Rowley 7 - Rarely tested but when called upon looked solid. Saved one penalty

Josh Dockerill 8 - Rarely troubled when Davide Rodari was on the pitch. Looked comfortable the whole 90 minutes.

Joe Rabbetts 7 - Did a good job keeping Meekums quiet.

Calvin Davies 8 - Inches away with a curling free-kick. Ran the show in midfield for the Rocks. Good distribution and tough tackling. Denied Meekums with a good challenge in dying minutes. Replaced by Figueira in the 89th minute.

Cameron Black 8 - Solid. He worked well with Robson to blunt the Worthing attack.

Craig Robson 8 - Kept Ollie Pearce quiet in first half - solid throughout and never looked flustered

Harvey Whyte 7 - Superb balls to set up Gifford in the 56th minute and for Bridgman in the 68th. Battled hard and led the team well. Booked for foul on Dabre. Missed the vita penalty in sudden death.

Sam De St Croix 6 - Quiet, did not get into the game

Nathan Odokonyero 7 - Scuffed early chance and tested Tillman right on the stroke of half time. Looked dangerous without the cutting edge.

Dan Gifford 7 - Good run which led to a free-kick in 12th minute. Should have scored in the 56th minute but effort hit the bar when he should have hit target.

Alfie Bridgman 7 – Great chance just after the break but shot was blocked. Should have done better with a chance in 69th minute but weak shot. Replaced by McCormick in the 71st minute.

SUBS

Joshua McCormick 6 - Replaced Bridgman in the 71st minute. Nearly broke the deadlock in added time.

Isaac Olaniyan 6 - Replaced De St Croix in the 84th minute