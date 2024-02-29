BREAKING
Sussex Senior Cup semi-final in 43 pictures: Horsham reach Amex showpiece by beating Steyning Town

Horsham FC are off to the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex Stadium after beating Steyning Town 4-1 in their semi-final at Lancing.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT

The Hornets, of the Isthmian premier division, were too strong for their SCFL premier opponents, who were not helped by a controversial first half red card.

Horsham will play Littlehampton or Hastings, who meet in the second semi, also at Lancing, on March 12.

See pictures by John Lines and Natalie Mayhew (Butterfly Football) on this page and those linked.

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

