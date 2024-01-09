Sussex Senior Cup semi-final line-up will take shape tonight

Three Sussex Senior Cup semi-finalists will be known this evening – provided the weather does not intervene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trio of quarter-finals are due to be played in what has become one of the most open contests for years, with Brighton U21s, Crawley Town and Worthing among clubs already out.

Scheduled to take place this evening are the following last-eight games – Burgess Hill Town v Steyning Town, Eastbourne Borough v Hastings and Eastbourne United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steyning and Eastbourne United, both from the SCFL premier division, are the lowest-ranked sides left in the cup, with Eastbourne Borough, of National League South, the highest.

Eastbourne Borough - pictured here in action v Torquay - face Hastings in the last eight of the Sussex Senior Cup | Picture: Lydia Redman

With wintry weather hitting Sussex over the past day or so there could be doubts over one or two of those games. We will have news here if any are called off.

The fourth quarter-final has been delayed. Littlehampton will host it but are waiting for the last-16 tie between Whitehawk and Bognor to be played. That match has previously been postponed but is now scheduled for Tuesday, January 23.

The semi-finals are normally held around the end of February or start of March with the showpiece final at the Amex in May.