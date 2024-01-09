Sussex Senior Cup semi-final line-up will take shape tonight
A trio of quarter-finals are due to be played in what has become one of the most open contests for years, with Brighton U21s, Crawley Town and Worthing among clubs already out.
Scheduled to take place this evening are the following last-eight games – Burgess Hill Town v Steyning Town, Eastbourne Borough v Hastings and Eastbourne United.
Steyning and Eastbourne United, both from the SCFL premier division, are the lowest-ranked sides left in the cup, with Eastbourne Borough, of National League South, the highest.
With wintry weather hitting Sussex over the past day or so there could be doubts over one or two of those games. We will have news here if any are called off.
The fourth quarter-final has been delayed. Littlehampton will host it but are waiting for the last-16 tie between Whitehawk and Bognor to be played. That match has previously been postponed but is now scheduled for Tuesday, January 23.
The semi-finals are normally held around the end of February or start of March with the showpiece final at the Amex in May.
The cup is sponsored by Sussex Transport this year.