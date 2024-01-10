Sussex Senior Cup semi-final spots secured by Horsham, Steyning Town and Hastings United

Horsham, Steyning Town and Hastings United have all reached the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup on a busy night of quarter-finals.

Dom Di Paola’s Hornets will play Steyning in one semi after winning 5-1 at Eastbourne United.

James Hammond and Reece Meekums put Horsham 2-0 up before the break and Jack Mazzone wrapped it up with a six-minute hat-trick, before United got one back through Hayden Beaconsfield.

Steyning are now the last SCFL premier division (step five) side left in it thanks to a dramatic success at Burgess Hill, who play a division above them.

Steyning Town celebrate on their way to victory at Burgess Hill Town | Picture: Chris Neal

Harry Shooman scored twice scored for Steyning – his goals coming either side of a Reece Hallard double for the home side. The 2-2 result meant a penalty shootout which Steyning won 5-3.

Hastings are also through courtesy of a penalty shootout – theirs finishing 2-1 in their favour after a 0-0 draw away to Eastbourne Borough, who were the last National League South (step two) team in the competition.