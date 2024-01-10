BREAKING

Sussex Senior Cup semi-final spots secured by Horsham, Steyning Town and Hastings United

Horsham, Steyning Town and Hastings United have all reached the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup on a busy night of quarter-finals.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jan 2024, 07:44 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 08:33 GMT
Dom Di Paola’s Hornets will play Steyning in one semi after winning 5-1 at Eastbourne United.

James Hammond and Reece Meekums put Horsham 2-0 up before the break and Jack Mazzone wrapped it up with a six-minute hat-trick, before United got one back through Hayden Beaconsfield.

Steyning are now the last SCFL premier division (step five) side left in it thanks to a dramatic success at Burgess Hill, who play a division above them.

Steyning Town celebrate on their way to victory at Burgess Hill Town | Picture: Chris NealSteyning Town celebrate on their way to victory at Burgess Hill Town | Picture: Chris Neal
Steyning Town celebrate on their way to victory at Burgess Hill Town | Picture: Chris Neal

Harry Shooman scored twice scored for Steyning – his goals coming either side of a Reece Hallard double for the home side. The 2-2 result meant a penalty shootout which Steyning won 5-3.

Hastings are also through courtesy of a penalty shootout – theirs finishing 2-1 in their favour after a 0-0 draw away to Eastbourne Borough, who were the last National League South (step two) team in the competition.

Hastings need to wait to see who they will play in their semi-final. The winners of the Whitehawk-Bognor game in the third round, set for January 23, will travel to Littlehampton Town in the last eight, and the Us will play the winner of that tie.

