Hopes are high for Sussex’s non-league teams as they head into a tricky set of FA Cup fixtures this weekend.

Ten Sussex teams enter the FA Cup first qualifying round as sides from level seven of the English footballing pyramid (non-league step three) join the competition.

For Sussex, this means the big hitters from Isthmian premier are starting their cup runs, with Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk all facing away matches.

They join the five teams that won in the preliminary round; Isthmian South East division sides Burgess Hill and Lancing, as well as Southern Combination teams Eastbourne United, Newhaven and Steyning Town.

Newhaven on their way to beating Spelthorne Sports in the last round | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Among these sides, there are some with great cup pedigree and others who will be wanting more of a change in their fortunes.

Hastings, for example, will be well remembered for going all the way to the third round in the 2012-13 season, where they eventually fell to a 4-1 defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Similarly, Whitehawk enjoyed consecutive runs to the first round in 2015-16 and 2016-17, with the Hawks even taking Dagenham & Redbridge to a second round replay in the former of those years.

Horsham were the most recent side to see success, progressing to the first round in the 2021-22 season and acquitting themselves superbly despite a 2-0 defeat at Carlisle United.

Lancing celebrate a Cup goal against Rusthall - they host Carshalton in the first qualifying round | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The tale is not so sweet for Lewes and Bognor, with the former only progressing beyond the second qualifying round twice in the last 12 years, while the latter have only done so three times.

All five teams have, at least, been drawn against sides below them in the pyramid for this weekend’s games.

Bognor make the trip across Sussex to Burgess Hill, who emerged from a tricky preliminary round tie with Erith Town via a replay last week.

Lewis Finney was the Hillians’ hero with a 114th-minute winner on that occasion, but Dean Cox’s side know they must improve their levels to challenge a Bognor team in decent form so far this season.

Whitehawk and Hastings also face visits to Isthmian South East sides, as they play Sevenoaks and Erith & Belvedere respectively.

Sevenoaks sit 5th in the table after three matches, while Erith & Belvedere – managed by one-time Burgess Hill boss Matt Longhurst – are 14th, and both booked their tickets for this round without conceding at the previous stage, winning 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

Horsham visit Isthmian South Central side Leatherhead, who battled past South Park after a replay in the preliminary round and are riding high in the league so far, having picked up seven points from their first three games.

The draw has been more favourable on paper for Lewes, who travel to Faversham Town of the Southern Counties East Premier Division.

Tony Russell’s side will be hoping they avoid a shock against a side two divisions below them, but with a brand new 3G pitch to contend with in Kent as well as a team managed by former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Sammy Moore, things may be harder than they look.

The remaining games involving Sussex sides see Lancing host Carshalton Athletic, Eastbourne United welcome Epsom & Ewell, Steyning Town head to Hadley and Newhaven make the trip to Cray Wanderers.

Newhaven are two divisions below their hosts and will go in as major underdogs, but with their scoring prowess will always back themselves.

Lancing and Steyning Town are both a division below their opponents so may find things tough, whilst Eastbourne United have the novelty of being involved in one of just six all-step nine ties across the round.

United manager Anthony Storey is no stranger to an FA Cup run given his previous experience with AFC Uckfield Town, whom he guided to the Second Qualifying Round in 2018-19.

A win against Epsom & Ewell would also create history by taking the modern United – known as AFC since their merger with Shinewater Association in 2003 – to their deepest run in the competition.

Steyning could equal their best-ever run – that of the 1988-89 side that reached the Second Qualifying Round – if they win, while Newhaven are at the First Qualifying Round for the first time since 1962-63, when they lost in a replay to Bexhill United.

History beckons for Sussex’s sides, then, as three fascinating home ties and six away trips ought to produce plenty of excitement.

All nine matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday, with the following ties to be played.

Eastbourne United v Epsom & Ewell

Burgess Hill v Bognor Regis Town

Lancing v Carshalton Athletic

Cray Wanderers v Newhaven

Leatherhead v Horsham

Sevenoaks v Whitehawk

Erith & Belvedere v Hastings United

Hadley v Steyning Town

Faversham Town v Lewes

By Will Hugall