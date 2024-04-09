Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex FA said today: “We are delighted to announce that Brighton & Hove Albion’s American Express Stadium will once again host the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final.”

It will be between Hastings United and Horsham, with a 7.30pm kick-off on May 8.

That is just two days after the Isthmian premier division play-off final, which could yet involve either team – or both.The Amex Stadium first hosted the Sussex Senior Cup final in 2011 when Brighton & Hove Albion beat Eastbourne Borough 2-0 in front of over 7,000 fans. The final last year was contested between Worthing and Bognor Regis Town, with the Rebels edging the Rocks thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium | Picture: Paul Hazlewood

This season sees Hastings United take on Horsham, with both sides looking to lift the trophy for the first time since the turn of the century.

Sussex FA CEO Ken Benham said: “We are grateful, once again, to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing us use of the Amex Stadium for our Sussex Transport Senior Cup final.

“It’s a privilege for us as a county to showcase this historic competition at such a fantastic venue, alongside making it extra special for the three teams taking part.”

Damian Pulford, Managing Director, of competition sponsors Sussex Transport added: “We would very much like to echo the gratitude of the Sussex County FA to Brighton & Hove Albion for their generosity in permitting the final to be held at their venue.