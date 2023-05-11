With the West Sussex Football League premier division being decided on the last day of the season, two teams, Barns Green and Lavant, were competing in a two-horse race to be crowned champions. And it was Barns Green who took the crown – for the first time in their history – with a 3-2 win over Petworth.

Barns Green, at home to Petworth, needed to equal Lavant’s result or better it to win the premier division for the first time in the club’s 119-year history.

They got off to a dream start with a quick goal from forward Ben Ward after a precise through-ball from midfielder Alex Parsons.

However their lead was soon cancelled out by a direct free-kick from Petworth.

Barns Green FC celebrate winning the WSFL premier title

The Barns Green wall split as it jumped to block the shot and it was 1-1.

Barns Green continued to put Petworth under pressure and retook the lead just before half-time.

This time it was a free-kick into the Petworth box from Jack Sizzey-Carter with the loose ball headed home by Harry Staples to make it 2-1 going into the break.

As the second half started, Petworth started applied pressure and managed to win another free-kick just outside the Barns Green penalty box.

In a moment of déjà vu, Petworth scored directly from the kick to make things all square once more.

With Lavant FC beating Harting in the their game on the other side of Sussex, Lavant would be crowned champions as it stood.

The atmosphere was tense, with Barns Green starting to feel the league title slip away. But, with 15 minutes to go, following a lovely run from winger Sam Coxon saw him slot the ball through to Ben Ward, who kept his cool and riflied his shot into the bottom corner – giving the Petworth keeper no chance.

The Green support erupted as the home team gained the lead once more. After a tense finale, the ref blew the whistle to see Barns Green lift the trophy for the first time in their history – a truly historic moment for the Sussex village club, and the celebrations did the moment justice.