Sussex’s ‘mystic meerkats’ predict result of England’s upcoming World Cup quarter final against Colombia

A group of ‘mystic meerkats’ at a zoo in Sussex have predicted who will come out on top when England face Colombia in the quarter final of the World Cup.

The animals at Drusillas Park in East Sussex have predicted that the Lionesses will progress through to the semi-final.

A spokesperson from the zoo said: “The special method used involves two buckets of tasty treats - each with a team's flag on. The buckets are placed down before the meerkats are released and left to choose which bucket they would prefer to eat from. The bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is declared the predicted winner.”

The meerkats making their prediction for England's upcoming World Cup quarter final against Colombia. Picture from Drusillas Park

The ‘mystic meerkats’ have been predicting football results since 2021, and last year the mob correctly predicted the Lionesses’ results all the way to the Euro 2022 final when the team brought it home.

Keepers say the meerkats now recognise the buckets and run excitedly to get involved, with lots of happy chirping sounds as they choose which bucket to feast from.

The spokesperson added: “Although it might seem a strange activity for meerkats, the activity forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways. The activities encourage them to think and work for their food, like they would in the wild, and it's now become a bit of a tradition.”

Zoo section leader Claudia Farley said: “Whether you are superstitious or not, the meerkats have a pretty impressive track record with their predictions so maybe they know something we don’t. It’s now become a tradition here at the zoo and this year even our new baby, Reggie, who is only a couple of months old, was in on the action too. We’re big football fans here and are so proud of our Lionesses, so it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted."