Joel Lynch was shown a red card as Crawley Town were soundly beaten 3-0 by Sutton United on Tuesday night.

Crawley were looking for their first away win of the season and made one change to the side with Jordon Mutch making his first start for the club. He replaced Tom Fellows in the starting XI.

James Tilley was named on the bench.

It was a frenetic start by both sides with Sutton looking the more dangerous with their swift counter attacks. Matt Dennis had the first chance after a superb through ball by Alistair Smith, but fired wide under pressure from Joel Lynch.

Reds were struggling to get behind the Sutton defence and create chances. But on 25 minutes Jack Powell found Remi Oteh, whose touch fell to Ashley Nadesan, but his goalbound shot was deflected wide for a corner, which was duly wasted.

Sutton were still looking the most likely and on 41 minutes they took what was probably a deserved lead. Another quick break found David Ajiboye on the right. He was allowed space and crossed to find former Worthing and Bognor Regis Town man Omar Bugiel, who headed home.

Reds countered straight away and Dom Telford sent Nadesan clear, but the striker fired straight at Jack Rose in the home goal.

Crawley would have felt they were still in the game at the break but less then 90 seconds after the restart they found themselves 2-0 down – and it was a brilliant piece of skill from Bugiel to notch up his second.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey looks dejected during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crawley Town at Sixfields on March 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Dennis did superbly down the left to beat Gordon, his low cross bounced up to Bugiel, who somehow flicked the ball over his head into the net. You can see the goal in the tweet above.

Sutton dominated after that with Crawley rarely getting a sniff at goal. Bugiel and Milsom both tested Addai but they could not add to their tally.

In the 77th minute, Reds did see an opening when Oteh found Telford, he shot was saved by Jack Rose, the ball fell to Mazeed, but Rose reacted well to save again and maintain his clean sheet.

Nadesan then headed over but things then went from bad to worse when Joel Lynch was sent off for second booking after a foul on sub Kylian Kouassi.

It was good to see James Tilley back in action as a second half sub and he forced a good save from Rose in the 86th minute.

Sutton did eventually get a third when sub Lee Angol beat the offside trap and calmly slotted past Addai in the 87th minute.

