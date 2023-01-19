Crawley Town’s new manager Scott Lindsey sees his first game in charge against Sutton United as ‘a local derby’.

Lindsey will take charge of Crawley for the first time this weekend whilst away to Sutton United, after the postponement of their game against Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

On boxing day last year, Crawley lost to Sutton 2-1 in Matthew Etherington’s last game for the Reds. This weekend though, the squad will make the 27-mile journey into South London for what has become somewhat of a local derby.

“It is a local derby and I see it as that,” said Lindsey ahead of this weekend. “It’s a great game for my first one and I’m sure the players see it as a derby too. I’ll be reminding them of that. Hopefully we’ll get a lot of fans following us up there.”

Crawley have sold over 300 away tickets for their trip to Sutton’s Gander Green Lane this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the players play in front of the fans,” added Lindsey. “I want to see the fans myself and feel what they’re like. I want it to be positive and I’m sure it will be.”

Lindsey defeated Sutton 3-2 in September last year whilst managing Swindon Town when Jacob Wakeling scored a 92nd minute winner. When asked what to expect from this weekend’s opponents, Lindsey said, “It’s always a tough game against Sutton.

“They’re direct, physical and got players that can pass the ball well. Their wide players really effect the game and they have some real strength at the back of the pitch.”

Scott Lindsey

Sutton are currently 14th in League Two and 14 points above Crawley. In their last three league meetings, Sutton have won all of them whilst only conceding once.

The Reds were set to host Doncaster Rovers last weekend until a waterlogged Broadfield Stadium had the game called off just hours before kick-off. Lindsey, was therefore given more time to prepare his squad for action following his appointment three days before, but said, “I wanted to play the game.

“I felt that I had a positive impact, albeit me only being in the building two days before. We prepared against Doncaster as well as we could have done, and I was ready. But we will take the positives from that and see it as a real clear weak going into the Sutton game.”

