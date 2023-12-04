BREAKING

Sutton United v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 49 more excellent pictures from the Hornets' brave second round defeat at the U's

Heroic Horsham FC’s FA Cup adventure came to an end on Saturday following a valiant 3-0 defeat at League Two outfit Sutton United.
By Matt Pole
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:30 GMT

After a goalless first half, a second half brace from Dion Pereira and a late strike from substitute Omari Patrick saw the U’s advance to the third round.

The Hornets return to action tomorrow [Tuesday] evening at home to Canvey Island in the Isthmian Premier.

Here is a selection of pictures from the FA Cup second round clash courtesy of John Lines.

FA Cup action from Sutton v Horsham

FA Cup action from Sutton v Horsham Photo: John Lines

