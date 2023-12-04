Sutton United v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 49 more excellent pictures from the Hornets' brave second round defeat at the U's
Heroic Horsham FC’s FA Cup adventure came to an end on Saturday following a valiant 3-0 defeat at League Two outfit Sutton United.
After a goalless first half, a second half brace from Dion Pereira and a late strike from substitute Omari Patrick saw the U’s advance to the third round.
The Hornets return to action tomorrow [Tuesday] evening at home to Canvey Island in the Isthmian Premier.
Here is a selection of pictures from the FA Cup second round clash courtesy of John Lines.
