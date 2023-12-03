Sutton United v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 58 brilliant pictures from the Hornets’ valiant second round loss to the U's
Horsham FC’s historic FA Cup adventure is over following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at League Two strugglers Sutton United.
After an evenly-matched first half, a second half brace from Dion Pereira and a late goal from substitute Omari Patrick saw the U’s win the second round clash.
The Hornets return to Isthmian Premier matters when Canvey Island visit the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday [December 5] evening.
Here is a selection of excellent photos from the FA Cup clash at Gander Green Lane courtesy of Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie.
