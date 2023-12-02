Sutton United v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Heroic Hornets lose out to League Two U’s in second round

Horsham FC’s fairytale FA Cup adventure has come to an end following a valiant 3-0 defeat at League Two outfit Sutton United.

The Hornets – who were making their first appearance in the second round proper since 2007 after first round opponents Barnsley were expelled from the competition due to an ‘administrative error’ – went toe-to-toe with the U’s in the first half but eventually came undone to Dion Pereira’s brace and Omari Patrick’s late effort in the second half.

Despite defeat at Gander Green Lane, Horsham can hold their heads high after a wonderful FA Cup run that saw them humble National League club Dorking Wanderers and hold former Premier League side Barnsley to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oakwell.

The Hornets had an early sight of goal when Jack Brivio connected with Harvey Sparks’ cross but the skipper’s header was comfortably taken by Sutton stopper Dean Bouzanis.

SUTTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Joe Kizzi of Sutton United tackles Charlie Hester-Cook of Horsham during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Sutton United and Horsham at VBS Community Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Sutton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Horsham had a penalty shout turned down midway through the half. Charlie Hester-Cook barrelled into the U’s box and looked to have been brought down under pressure but referee Scott Tallis was unmoved.

The game then burst into life after the appeal as both sides exchanged blows.

Pereira cut on to his left and let fly with a wicked shot that was superbly palmed away by Horsham keeper Lewis Carey – who was in inspired form – before Sutton captain Harry Beautyman dragged his effort wide from 18 yards.

A lung-bursting run from Hester-Cook saw the midfielder maraud towards the home goal but he skewed his left-footed attempt wide.

A Pereira free kick from the edge of the area stung the fingertips of Carey as the Hornets number one tipped the Luton loanee’s effort over the bar.

The U’s did have the ball in the net on 39 minutes but giant striker Harry Smith was adjudged to be offside.

Carey then got down well to keep out Smith's curling attempt before Bobby Price hacked a Sutton chance off the line on the stroke of half-time.

Sutton should have opened the scoring ten minutes after the restart. A long ball from U’s keeper Bouzanis was flicked on by Smith in to the path of Aiden O’Brien. The Shrewsbury loanee was one-on-one with Carey but he contrived to fire his shot wide of the post.

The U’s sent a good chance begging when O’Brien knocked the ball down for Smith who inexplicably dragged his effort out for a throw in.

But Sutton eventually found the opener they craved on 64 minutes. Pereira, who looked bright for the U’s throughout, burst into the Horsham box and slid a low effort beyond the excellent Carey.

And Sutton doubled their advantage ten minutes later when Pereira drilled home an effort after great work from substitute Patrick down the wing.

Pereira came close to completing his hat-trick but his tame effort was easily claimed by Carey.

But Patrick’s cool finish with a minute to go saw the U’s put an end to the Hornets’ FA Cup dreams and ensured Sutton advanced to the third round.

Sutton United:Bouzanis, Sowunmi (Fadahunsi 14), Coley, N’Guessan, Smith (Dundas 90), Beautyman, Clay, Pereira (Mellor 90, Kizzi, Jackson (Patrick 48), O’Brien (Angol 90).

Unused: House, Arnold, Ogundega, Mellor.

Horsham FC: Carey, Price (Daniel 79), Sparks, Hester-Cook (Rodrigues 67), Strange, Brivio, Harding, Hammond (Barker 87), Kavanagh (Richards 79), Ajakaiye, Fenelon (Mazzone 79).

Unused: Lelliott, El-Abd, Tuck, Malins.