Swindon seen off! 27 pictures from a famous Worthing FC win

New recruit Jake Robinson helped himself to a hat-trick and Ollie Pearce added another two as Worthing beat Swindon Town 5-1 in their latest pre-season friendly at Woodside Road.

Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 9:58 pm

It was another sign that Adam Hinshelwood's side are gearing up nicely for their first campaign in the National League - with the National South kick-off just two weeks away. League Two Swindon's side was a mixture of youngsters and members of their senior squad. Check out pictures from the match by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.

