Swindon seen off! 27 pictures from a famous Worthing FC win

It was another sign that Adam Hinshelwood's side are gearing up nicely for their first campaign in the National League - with the National South kick-off just two weeks away. League Two Swindon's side was a mixture of youngsters and members of their senior squad. Check out pictures from the match by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.
1. Worthing put five past Swindon - pre-season friendly in pictures
Worthing beat Swindon Town 5-1 in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road / Pictures: Mike Gunn
2.
Worthing beat Swindon Town 5-1 in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road / Pictures: Mike Gunn
3.
Worthing beat Swindon Town 5-1 in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road / Pictures: Mike Gunn
4.
Worthing beat Swindon Town 5-1 in a pre-season friendly at Woodside Road / Pictures: Mike Gunn