Scott Lindsey has reportedly left his role as head coach of Swindon Town amid rumours that Crawley Town are set to appoint him as their new manager, according to the Swindon Advertiser.

Freelance sports journalist Pete O’Rourke broke the news this (Thursday) afternoon, days after the Robins were beaten 1-0 by Colchester United in League Two.

The defeat to Colchester was Lindsey’s 12th in 30 games as Swindon manager. The former Gillingham midfielder possessed a win ratio of just 33 per cent overall, and failed to win any of his five cup games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey, who spent just over six months in the head coach role, leaves the Robins sixth in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, O’Rourke said: “Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey has left the club. #stfc #swindon”

According to sources at Football Insider, Lindsey has been interviewed for the Crawley job, and is in line to be the new Reds boss after leaving Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Real EFL editor and co-owner Ryan Whelan, who broke the news that Tom Nichols was set to leave Crawley, tweeted: “..... I've just had a text saying Crawley have appointed Lindsey

“Could be a wind up. .... I can't tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lindsey has reportedly left his role as head coach of Swindon Town amid rumours that Crawley Town are set to appoint him as their new manager. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images