Tackling harm done by gambling adverts in football - Sussex clubs back national campaign

Lewes FC, Newhaven FC and Seaford Town FC are all supporting a crusade to end the notion that revenue from bookmaking companies is essential in the sport.

The campaign is being led by Big Step campaign and has attracted firm support from 20 clubs at various levels of the game across the country.

An advert for the national campaign

They have written to senior government figures asking for action.

They are all without any betting partners themselves and say they reject the idea that ‘football is dependent on gambling advertising revenues’.

John Peel, a director at Lewes FC, which has been pro-active in campaigning against gambling ads, said: “We were proud to endorse the open letter (to the government) by The Big Step, with whom we have partnered with since 2019.

“The Department of Culture, Media and Sport is being lobbied heavily by the industry as well as some clubs and leagues who say that the banning of gambling sponsorship will have a major impact upon their revenues.

“The evidence suggests that isn’t the case and speaking from our own experience, our very public position on the matter has been attractive to current and potential sponsors.

“And let’s not forget that the sums the betting industry puts into football and advertising comes from the pockets of fans, many of them vulnerable, and money that may well go direct to the club in a different environment.

“We felt it was important for DCMS to hear from clubs with a different perspective.

“We believe that the worst-case potential scenario of a two to three per cent drop in revenue is a negligible figure in the context of the estimated 400 deaths per year caused by gambling addiction as well as the untold harm it unleashes upon families, affected others and communities.