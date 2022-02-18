Tanners take point from Rocks - Chichester City beaten at home - Pagham share spoils

Chichester City 0 Cray Valley PM 2

Isthmian south east

A second half double from Hass Ibrahiym condemned City to a second straight Isthmian south-east defeat.

Josh Clack was given the No9 shirt following his move back to Oaklands Park from Haywards Heath and Emmett Dunn returned to midfield after a knee injury.

The visitors that got going first – Francis Babalola found Denzel Gayle down the right and he whipped a deep cross towards Nathan Green.

Green took a tumble in the area – nothing doing according to ref Peter Lowe.

Lloyd Rowlatt and Clack set up Ryan Davidson but his lofted shot didn’t overly worry Cray keeper Chris Lewington.

Kaleem Haitham and Ben Mendoza combined but the latter’s delivery was hooked away. Chi keeper Kieran Magee got off his line to challenge Gayle for the ball but lost out. Ben Pashley was on hand to clear up.

Magee was impeded by Cray captain Connor Dymond in one Cray attack. At the other end Haitham forced Lewington into a smart stop.

Cray striker Marcel Barrington blazed an effort over before Jamie Horncastle picked out Mendoza for a half-chance.

Jack Sammoutis and Barrington threatened but Rob Hutchings defended capably.

Ethan Prichard was denied by the bar after he read a poor header back to Lewington. Dunn went into the notepad and Ade Adeyemo fired one high and wide with the last kick of the half.

Ibrahiym broke the deadlock with a freakish goal he’ll not have known much about when Rowlatt’s clearance struck the Cray player and looped over Magee.

The Cray No18 might have joined Dunn in Mr Lowe’s book seconds later for simulation before grabbing his and his side’s second goal in the 56th minute as a mix up between Horncastle and Magee gifted him a tap-in.

Hyde replaced Horncastle after a knock. Chi huffed and puffed as Cray Valley sought to take the wind out of their sails.

Mendoza headed Prichard’s precise cross wide. Barrington was fortunate to get away without a yellow card for a heavy challenge on Dunn.

Chi reorganised to a back three and a raid with Haitham down the left ended up in Mendoza flicking an effort wide. Charlie Oakwell-Boulton came on for Dunn, and the opposition made all three of their substitutions.

Green had a chance to make it 3-0 from the spot after Oakwell-Boulton brought down Ibrahiym but dragged his 88th minute kick wide of the post. And Ibrahiym thumped one high over the bar late on.

It was Chichester’s fifth league game on the bounce against higher placed opponents. In this tough sequence Miles Rutherford’s men have defeated Burgess Hill and Sittingbourne and might count themselves unlucky not to get anything out of matches with Haywards Heath and Herne Bay.Chi go to Hythe for another Isthmian south east clash on Saturday.

IAN WORDEN

Leatherhead 2 Rocks 2

Isthmian premier

Bognor’s improved second half brought a point after a disappointing first 45 minutes - but it could have been three.

After going behind, they went 2-1 up thanks to Nathan Odokonyero and James Crane’s late penalty but this was cancelled out by a late Tanners penalty.

With Jake Flannigan out for the rest of the season due to injury and Harvey Whyte away, Craig Robson and Charlie Bell returned to the starting line-up.

Leatherhead had early half chances as Antonio German tried to set up Jermaine McGlashan nd then James O’Halloran did the same for Jake Embery.

Odokonyero ran inside from the right but his strike was shut down from outside the area.

Finlay Lovatt had a chance from outside the box but scuffed it wide.

Calvin Davies shot from 25 yards out but it was easily saved. McGlashan went to ground in the box and the appeals were ignored by the referee.

Amadou Tangara made a crucial save as he tipped an effort onto his crossbar with his fingertips.

Lovatt diverted a chance wide from Joe Dandy’s low cross after good work from Gifford.

Bognor went behind on the hour. Archie Burnett played it to Aaron Lamont, who let fly from outside the box. Tangara got something on it but couldn’t stop it flying in.

Ashton Leigh replaced Brook before Joe Cook had a nosebleed and needed treatment. Harvey Hughes was replaced by Crane.

Bognor finally got their equaliser with eight minutes left. Odokonyero hit two blocked efforts from a tight angle but finally he prodded it in with the goalkeeper stranded.

Leigh was caught by keeper Adam Desbois as he raised his hand to punch and after Gifford and Leigh complained, the referee booked the goalkeeper and pointed – and Crane sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot before whipping off his shirt to celebrate and being booked.

But Leatherhead responded with a penalty of their own. Cameron Black toppled over under pressure from Craig Robson who went into the book. German stepped up to confidently hit the kick high into the net to make it 2-2.

Leatherhead had a goal disallowed for offside – Jacob Mellis’ glancing header bounced in but the linesman had his flag up.

The Rocks host Cheshunt on Saturday.

LIAM GOODLEY

* Pagham remain in a creditable fifth spot in the SCFL premier after a 2-2 draw at home to Peacehaven.

Ryan Morey and Grant Radmore were their scorers but despite leading 1-0 and 2-1 they could not hold on for the victory.

The Lions entertain AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

Selsey 1 Shoreham 1

SCFL division one

Selsey had to settle for a share of the spoils from the Mussels’ visit. Starting on the front foot, Selsey’s Jack North was put in on goal but couldn’t apply the finish.

Owen Worsdel providing a good run and cross to Dillon North, who chested down for brother Jack to fire just

over.

Within minutes of the start of the second half Shoreham took the lead – the ball appeared to come off the hand of their forward in the box before he turned and fired in past keeper Syd Davies.

All appeals were in vain.

Selsey soon got back on level terms when a good ball from Marvin Meal found Liam Bush on the left and with the Shoreham keeper out of his goal Bush lifted the ball into the empty net.

Selsey pushed for the winner and Bush got in again but was adjudged to be offside.

Selsey go to Epsom & Ewell on Saturday.

STEVE BONE

Midhurst & Easebourne 2 Storrington 0

SCFL division one

The Stags continued their good form by beating bottom side Storrington.

Stags took the lead in the eighth minute as Jordan Warren’s corner was headed home by James Liddiard.

Stags were far from their best but still created several chances and Marcus Bedford,Robbie Tambling spurned good opportunities.

Storrington did create one good chance Josh Bird made a routine stop.

Midhurst did eventually add a second in the 84th minute. Lewis Hamilton received the ball on edge of the penalty area, cut in on his right foot and curled it into top corner past Oliver Howley

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We were far from our best, but it’s another three points and a clean sheet, a game we’l forget quickly move on as it really lacked quality and any tempo.”

STEVE BONE

East Dean 0-1 Fishbourne

WSL Championship south

A hard-fought match between East Dean and Fishbourne resulted in a 1-0 victory for the away side.

A much improved East Dean battled well against a side who put six past them earlier in the season.

East Dean started strongest and had the best chances, with Brandon Williams seeing his effort rattle the bar.

Alex Smith went close shortly after but his shot narrowly went wide.

Fishbourne almost took the lead on numerous occasions but Ed Firlotte kept them at bay.

Despite East Dean’s hard work, Fishbourne eventually found their way through as a fierce strike from close range was deflected in.

In the second half Firlotte made a fantastic double save to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Williams again went close as did Aaron Freeman.

Fishbourne hit the woodwork and despite the valiant effort, The Dean couldn’t find the net.

Unicorn 3 Sompting 0

West sussex premier

Prolific finisher Jake Hawker struck at the double as Unicorn United won their fourth game in a row.

The former Wick centre-half also hit the bar before Uni goalkeeper Luke Munt saved a penalty against high-flying Sompting at Crabtree Park.

Danny Passingham then sealed victory with a third as Unicorn climbed away from the bottom of the table.

“Jake has been in magnificent form for us all season and is scoring at well above a goal a game,” said Unicorn director of football Dennis Barclay.

“But credit has to go to Luke for that penalty save at 2-0. If Sompting had pulled one back it could have been a very nervy finish but he ensured the momentum stayed with us.