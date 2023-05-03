Taylor disappointed to miss Burgess Hill Town job as Cox returns but says: That’s football

Dean Cox is plotting a new start for Burgess Hill Town – as Lewis Taylor expresses disappointment he didn’t get a longer chance to prove himself as boss.

The former Hillians favourite is back with the club after quitting Lancing FC to replace Taylor as first team boss.

Taylor was promoted from player to player-manager in March after Jay Lovett was sacked and replacement Matt Longhurst quickly departed – but has not got the job longer-term. Although the appointment was only until the end of the season, some thought Taylor might get an extended go after guiding the Hillians to safety.

The Hillians, announcing the arrival of former Brighton, Leyton Orient and Crawley star Cox last Thursday, said: “Dean joins Burgess Hill Town with his coaching staff of Will Hendon, Ross Ball and Steve Carlsberg following a very successful period managing Lancing FC.

Lewis Taylor prepares to lead out Burgess Hill last March - shortly before he was made manager | Picture: Chris Neal

“Dean played professionally… and had a very notable time playing for Burgess Hill Town where he quickly became a fan favourite.”

Hillians MD Vince Alfieri said: “I would like to thank Lewis Taylor and his assistant Dean Sammut for stepping in for the last seven games of last season and keeping the club in the division.

"We recognise that for a club with our amazing fanbase, simply surviving in the league is not acceptable and therefore we have a strong ambition to move the club forward both on and off the pitch.

“In Dean and his team, myself and the board truly know we have the right people to transform our playing squad and develop a high-performance culture around the team.”

Cox said: “I’m over the moon to get this fantastic opportunity. Vince and I have spoke at length, me and my coaching staff are really excited to be part of this club’s plans moving forward.

"I have played here over two stints, I remember all the faces and names of people who are still fans now so I know I will have a great backing.”

Taylor told us he’d hoped to land the job longer-term after guiding Hill to safety but added: “That’s football.”

He said he didn’t yet know if he’d remain at the club as a player, having served them well over the past two seasons.