Lewes FC kick off another bid for promotion from the Isthmian premier division tomorrow – but they do so without their top scorer of the past two seasons.

Tony Russell’s troops host Cray Wanderers at The Dripping Pan hoping to go one better than in 2022-23, when they missed a play-off place by the narrowest of margins.

But their build-up to the 23-24 campaign has had a setback, with striker Joe Taylor making a surprise move to Isthmian south east division side Ramsgate.

They have moved fast to replace him – signing Tonbridge forward Tommy Wood.

Joe Taylor celebrates a goal for Lewes at Bognor last season - but has now moved to Ramsgate | Picture: James Boyes

A club statement said: “Following a request to leave the club, Lewes have accepted a bid from Isthmian south east side Ramsgate for striker Joe Taylor.

"Joe joined the Rooks in the summer of 2021 from Cray Wanderers and scored 70 goals for Lewes over the last two seasons.

"The club would like to thank Joe for his efforts in a Lewes shirt and wish him all the best for the future.”

Wood, 24, has been training with the Rooks and played in last weekend’s friendly versus Ramsgate.

Russell said: “With JT wanting to move on, we had to move fast, so to get Tommy in so soon after JT leaving was a real relief.

“Tommy is not JT, just like JT wasn’t Michael Power all those years ago.

" Every player brings something different to the table. Tommy will get my full backing and coaching, just like every forward I’ve worked with."

Meanwhile back for anoher season is popular defender Will Salmon.

The 36-year-old has played a big part in Russell’s side over the last two seasons and re-joins the squad after initially departing at the end of the last campaign. He brings extra depth and experience to the team at centre-back and will hopefully play another big role this coming season.

Salmob said: “I’ve enjoyed my previous time here immensely, management, staff, directors, it’s a great club and if there’s a club to come back to it’s definitely Lewes.”

The Rooks have also announced the signing of French winger, Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala. The 25-year-old is a tall, athletic forward who most recently played for Dulwich Hamlet and Dartford.