TD Shipley and Chichester City B play out six-goal thriller

On the first day of March, it was a beautiful day at Dragons Green as TD Shipley hosted Chichester City B in the SCFL Division 2.

With only four games left of the season, it was an opportunity for Shipley to push up the table in their first game at their home ground this year.

The ground-staff did an amazing job to get the game on but it was extremely difficult for both teams to get the ball down and play. Chichester started the stronger and on 8 minutes, Josh Hall scored. A great through ball was played down the left and the skilful Hall chipped the keeper.

Against the run of play the Dragons got level. Mr Dependable Ollie Broad played a one two down the right wing which gave him a chance on goal. He hit it fairly central and the ball sneaked under the keeper on 16 minutes.

On 25 minutes, John Hall broke down the wing for Chi and crossed it low and hard. Liam Connolly arrived at the back post and poked it in. This didn’t affect the Dragons and on 39 minutes they bounced back again as the impressive Sayif Ahmed scored from close range after a ricochet in the box to make it 2-2.

All even at half-time, but City came out quickly. After 48 minutes the ball was played into the home team’s box, Adrian Telles got in a great position and volleyed the ball into the back of the net from 10 yards, 3-2.

Not to be outdone, the Dragons got another equaliser. They got down the wing and crossed and the lively Adam Campbell-Stone won the aerial battle and looped his header over the stranded goalkeeper and into the top corner on 76 minutes.

At 3-3 there was only one team that looked like winning. The Dragons finished the stronger and had a number of chances to get the winner but City’s back four were putting their bodies on the line blocking everything.

Former Horsham YMCA defender, Dan Evans had a good game and set up some chances with his cross field passes.

An entertaining game for the 46 fans, considering the pitch was soft and bumpy – 3-3 was a fair result and the points were shared.

Next up for TD Shipley is a home fixture against Upper Beeding.