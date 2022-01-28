Team togetherness is vital to Eastbourne Borough's success

Eastbourne Borough press at Dulwich - next up they host Hemel Hempstead / Picture: Lydia Redman

He says the big characters in the dressing room embrace the club’s values without having to be told to do so – and that can carry them far.

Borough return to Priory Lane tomorrow to face Hemel Hempstead Town after a week of clocking up miles to Bath and Dulwich.

After defeat to Bath and a draw at Dulwich,one point from two away games may be seen as poor reward.

But Bloor put the week’s results into perspective. He said: “January has so far earned us seven points from four games – including three away trips, victories over Oxford City and Hungerford and an excellent point at Dulwich. If you’d offered me that as a start to the New Year, I’d have taken it – and we still have this weekend’s fixture to come.

“Not that we’re complacent in the least. We paid dearly for a slow start at Bath and that was almost wholly down to our long journey and late arrival.

“As a club we are always honest, and we should look at our travel arrangements to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

The Sports had to contend with a motorway closure and a lengthy approach to the notorious Bath traffic and were two goals down in the first half hour to a front-foot home side.

“In a normal situation we would look to arrive nearer to 1pm, take a walk to get the journey out of our legs, then get down to our proper pre-match routine,” Bloor said.

Borough are as meticulous as any club at their level in their matchday routines, and Bloor sees that as key.

“It starts in the dressing room, and ours is massively strong. We have a core of senior players who set the standard – guys like Charlie Walker, Lee Worgan, James Hammond, Greg Luer, Chris Whelpdale.

“A senior player such as Mitch Dickenson (currently injured, though close to a return) has been present at every game. And that’s not about clauses in your contract, it’s about the team ethic that we have created.