Ten-man Crawley beaten at Mansfield hours after Yems is suspended

Goals midway through each half by Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins gave the Stags the win and Tilley was sent off when he picked up a second yellow card 21 minutes from time.

It came just hours after new owners WAGMI United revealed John Yems had been suspended pending an investigation into discriminatory language and behaviour made to Crawley Town players.

The defeat at Mansfield means they are mathematically out of the race for the League Two players - though realistically that hope had gone before today.

James Tilley was sent off in the second half of Crawley's game at Mansfield / Picture: Jamie Evans