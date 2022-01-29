Ten-man Eastbourne Borough beat Hemel Hempstead - picture gallery

Joel Rollinson scored the game's only goal in the second half - after Sports stopper Lee Worgan saved the penalty awarded to Hemel for the foul that saw Luer ordered off. The win puts Borough into the National League South's top ten. See pictures on this page and the ones linked by Andy Pelling & get all the Boro latest in the Herald, every Friday. Read here how Borough striker Charley Kendall has secured a dream move to League One Lincoln City.