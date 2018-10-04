Ten-man Worthing come out on top in seven-goal thriller at Lewes

Worthing produced a stunning late comeback to run out 4-3 Bostik League Premier Division victors at Sussex neighbours Lewes last night.

Trailing 3-2 heading in to the final five minutes and with Danny Barker sent off, it appeared Worthing were heading for a first league defeat on the road this term.

Remarkably Adam Hinshelwood's side struck twice through forward Ollie Pearce and substitute Joseph Clarke in the dying minutes to come away with a 4-3 victory, moving up a place to second.

It was Worthing who started the better and proceeded to break the deadlock 22 minutes in. Joel Colbran’s glancing header from Alex Parsons’ free-kick in came back off a post, before James Crane had an effort saved but Barker was on hand to poke home the loose ball.

However, the lead lasted the best part of 11 minutes as Lewes grew in to the game. Steve Brinkhurt’s low ball in from the right picked out the run of James Hammond, who took it on the half volley and found the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Darren Freeman’s men went in front just a minute before the break. Brinkhurst had possession deep in Worthing territory and released Omarr Lawson, and his ball across goal found Conlon who produced a fine first-time finish from inside the area.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot, making it all square just before the hour mark. Crane was afforded too much space on the left and his high ball in picked out Parsons at the far post who had all the time in the world to pick his spot from close range.

With 18 minutes to go, Worthing were reduced to ten men. Jonte Smith burst clear and with just Barker to beat, was impeded by the midfielder who received a second yellow card following an earlier challenge.

Lewes took advantage straight away from the resulting set-piece. Lawson lifted the ball in and picked out the run of Tom Day, who marked his second start having joined on loan from Eastbourne Borough with a fine header that gave Lucas Covolan no chance.

However, the ten men of Worthing drew level with just three minutes to play. Ricky Aguiar lifted the ball deep into the Lewes area and substitute Pearce rose highest to head the ball in off the underside of the bar.

Despite being a man down, it was Hinshelwood’s side who struck the decisive blow deep into added time. Aguiar hit the ball high to the far post from the right and Crane’s header across found substitute Clarke who headed in from six yards.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Barker, Crane; Parsons, Budd, Aguiar, Starkey; Newton, Ajiboye; Kealy. Subs: Pearce (Starkey), Clarke (Parsons), Miles (Kealy), Skerry, Rance.

