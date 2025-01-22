Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne Borough extended their unbeaten run in the National League South to nine games despite playing half an hour with ten men at Slough Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a closely fought game, nothing could separate the teams at Arbour Park, with Pierce Bird seeing red for a second yellow card in the second half.

The goalless draw also extended the Sports’ impressive defensive record – and it’s now 685 minutes since they last conceded after registering a seventh clean sheet in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Murray made two changes, with Alfie Pavey back skippering the side whilst Jason Adigun came in for his debut after joining on loan from Dagenham.

Agont for Borough as a chance goes awry at Slough - picture by Lydia Redman

The Sports started on the front foot, and went close after seven minutes. Adigun floated in a corner from the right, which Dom Odusanya helped back into the danger area but the towering Pavey couldn’t get his header on target. Courtney Clarke then crossed in and picked out John Shamalo at the far post, but he headed just over.

However, as the half wore on, the hosts grew into the game. Joe Wright produced a smart stop to deny Francis Amartey at his near post after good work from Johnny Goddard, before the playmaker teed up Leon Parillon but he fizzed a low effort wide from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Adigun was looking lively and he almost provided the opener when his inviting cross picked out the run of Kai Innocent, who got across his marker but his effort was held by former Borough keeper Charlie Horlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sports pressed started the second half on the front foot. Bird curled in a corner from the right which caused a scramble inside the Slough area. The ball eventually dropped to Shamalo, who went for a backheel through the crowded six-yard box but Henry Ochieng cleared off the line.

Borough then had half an appeal for a penalty waved away when Pavey was pushed over going up for a header, before the game plan needed amending when Bird was shown a second yellow card following a foul on the hour mark.

Yahaya Bamba and David Sesay came on as the Sports adopted different tactics, but it was now the hosts who enjoyed more possession as they looked to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Slavi Spasov slipped the ball through to Amartey, but his low drive was well held by Wright diving to his left, before Brayden Johnson was in the right place to deflect Guy Hollis’ header over from close range as he met a corner from the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Sports posed a threat on the counter, with Bamba fouled cynically both by Ochieng and then Hollis as he looked to break forwards – both challenges earning yellow cards.

Bamba was proving to be a problem for the Slough back line, with Scott Davies standing tall to block the substitute’s effort just inside the area before he fired high and wide of the far corner from the left hand side of the area.

But as ten minutes of added time were announced, the Sports almost went behind when Goddard broke forwards and played through Spasov, who with just Wright to beat could only fire into the side netting.

And with virtually the last kick of the game, Slough went even closer. Hollis’ long throw was flicked on by Dan Bayliss and Spasov rose highest to meet it, but his header came off the bar and went over as the Sports held out to secure a point.