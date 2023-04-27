Chichester City are reflecting on a top-half finish in the Isthmian south east table – but are determined to do even better next season.

Coach Danny Potter says they can be satisfied with a comfortable mid-table spot at the end of a long, tough campaign.

But they know that if they improve their away form they can achieve more – and want to make a serious push for a play-off spot next season.

City ended the season with a 3-3 draw at Sevenoaks on Saturday, Alex Weinberger securing the point with the last kick.

Chichester City - seen here taking on Chatham - have been strong at home but sometimes brittle on the road - something they aim to address | Picture: Neil Holmes

Their points tally of 54 made them the second-best performing of the eight Sussex sides in the division, only Whitehawk ahead of them.

Potter told us: “A month ago we didn’t look like finishing tenth so we’re pleased in one respect.

"We are strong at home but weaker away and we need to address that.

"Maybe we need to stick to the way we like to play and not change it for some of the away games when we face different types of opposition.

"We must remember how well we played, for example, to beat Whitehawk and Ashford at home and stick to our principles.

"We get a lot of compliments for how well we play on the ball but we want more for the club. We will go away, look at what worked and what didn’t and come back stronger.”

A factor in City’s success in recent seasons has been the way they have kept the core of their squad together and that’s the aim again this summer for the management team of Miles Rutherford, Graeme Gee, Potter and Darin Killpartrick.

They will also be looking to make one or two additions – and give some of the City under-18 and under-23 squads, who are both in with a chance of winning their leagues, a chance to impress in pre-season.

"Both teams have had great seasons, and we’ve shown that if players are good enough to get in the first team, they’re old enough – as with Isaac Bello, who’s 17, and Joe Moore, 18, who have been brilliant,” Potter said.