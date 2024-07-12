Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kellan Gordon has joined Notts County on a free transfer following his departure from Crawley Town.

The 26-year-old, who’s signed a two-year contract, follows in the footsteps of fellow wing-back Nick Tsaroulla in swapping the Broadfield Stadium for Meadow Lane having played a big part in the Red Devils’ promotion to League One.

Crawley Town tweeted: “Best of luck to Kellan Gordon, who has left the club upon the expiration of his contract.

“Thank you for the memories @kellangordon25!”

Speaking to Notts County’s website, Richard Montague, who sits on the Magpies’ board and leads on recruitment, said: “One of the key areas we wanted to address this summer was ensuring that we have quality depth throughout the squad, so we’re thrilled to bring a player of Kellan’s quality and experience to Meadow Lane.

“While being capable of filling in on the right of a back three thanks to his strong defensive capabilities, he will be mainly used as a wing back and adds to a number of excellent options we have in that area.

“Kellan is quick, strong and powerful, while also being very composed on the ball. He’s a great fit for us and, with his prime years ahead of him, has an opportunity to grow with the club.”

Gordon joined the Reds in January 2023 and, the following season, capped a strong campaign with a terrific performance at Wembley to secure Crawley’s all-important victory over Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final.