'That can't happen' - Crawley Town boss makes plea to fans after former Hibs forward is booed

Harry McKirdy in action against Newport County on Saturday | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has pleaded with fans not to boo his players and said ‘we must stick together’.

Reds lost their third consecutive game of the season at Swansea City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, following defeats in the league to Grimsby Town and Newport County.

And fans have become frustrated very quickly – and seem to aiming their frustration at one player – Harry McKirdy.

The former Swindon Town and Hibs forward signed in the summer but supporters have yet to see the best of him with some even booing him.

And when asked about the fans support on Tuesday night, Lindsey defended his player.

"The fans were brilliant, however, I do want to have a moan,” he said. “We're in this together. We're together. That's what Crawley is.

“We haven't got loads, but we've got to stick together. Staff, people in the back office, my players and the fans have got to support the players.

“I'm not having Harry McKirdy being booed. I'm not having that.

“The kid has played his first 90 minutes on Saturday, the first time in three years. He's not had a good time, kind of like with injury and illness. So I want the fans to support my players, please, and not boo and go against them.”

McKirdy had a golden season under Lindsey at Swindon and the boss knows what fans can expect. He said: “You'll love him. He's going to score goals for us and you're going to love him. I'm disappointed to hear a few jeers against him. That can't happen. We have to be connected. We have to stay together, please.”

Crawley are back in league action on Saturday when they travel to Crewe.