Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Crawley Town had an average gate of just over 3,000 this season.Crawley Town had an average gate of just over 3,000 this season.
Crawley Town had an average gate of just over 3,000 this season.

The alternative 2022/23 League Two table based on total crowds and where Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Colchester United, Walsall and Crewe Alexandra sit - picture gallery

More than 2.8 million fans watched League Two football this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th May 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 08:42 BST

The figures – produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – show a total of 2,869,074m fans took in games at an average crowd of 5,681.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but perhaps AFC Wimbledon will do well to keep their current crowds up if they poor form continues.

Crawley Town had more than 67,000 fans watch games this season and an average gate of 3,053.

Here is how Crawley’s crowds compared to the rest of the league. (*Each team’s actual league position is in brackets next to club name)

You can get all the latest Reds news, here.

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052

1. Bradford City (6)

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995

2. Stockport County (4)

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934

3. Swindon Town (10)

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567

4. AFC Wimbledon (21)

Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567 Photo: James Chance

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownRochdaleBradford CityCrawley