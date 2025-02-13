There’s plenty of work still to be done on the pitch, but Crawley are fighting hard and are still right in the mix to avoid relegation following the midweek win over Stevenage.

And, however the rest of the season goes, Crawley will need the club’s brilliant fans to be there every step of the way.

Around the league 3.455m have watched games this season as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the total crowds at Crawley compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website www,transfermarkt.co.uk and are correct as of Feb 13).

You can get more Crawley news, here.

1 . Birmingham City 353,851 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Bolton Wanderers 318,276 Photo: Tom Dulat

3 . Charlton Athletic 232,754 Photo: Getty Images