Crawley Town's loyal fans have given great support to their side in the oingoing fight against relegation.placeholder image
Crawley Town's loyal fans have given great support to their side in the oingoing fight against relegation.

The best and worst supported teams around League One as 3.45m fans flock to games this season, including Crawley Town, Stevenage, Burton Albion and Cambridge United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 13:18 BST
Crawley’s loyal fans have been backing their side all the way this season.

There’s plenty of work still to be done on the pitch, but Crawley are fighting hard and are still right in the mix to avoid relegation following the midweek win over Stevenage.

And, however the rest of the season goes, Crawley will need the club’s brilliant fans to be there every step of the way.

Around the league 3.455m have watched games this season as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the total crowds at Crawley compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website www,transfermarkt.co.uk and are correct as of Feb 13).

You can get more Crawley news, here.

353,851

1. Birmingham City

353,851 Photo: Getty Images

318,276

2. Bolton Wanderers

318,276 Photo: Tom Dulat

232,754

3. Charlton Athletic

232,754 Photo: Getty Images

280,009

4. Huddersfield Town

280,009 Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBurton AlbionCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice