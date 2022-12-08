Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Crawley Town have raced up 57 points so far across 2022.

The best League Two teams in 2022 and where Crawley Town, Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Carlisle United and Sutton United are in our alternative league table

Crawley Town finished a respectable 12th place last season.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

It’s been a tougher start the current season than they were probably expecting though the signs are now there that things are on the up.

So where would it all leave the Reds in the league table if it was only based on points won in 2022?

Here we have the answers – courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website – and reveal the best and worst teams of the year.

Get all your latest Crawley news, here.

1. Northampton Town - 79pts

44 22 13 9 65:40 25 79

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Town - 78pts

44 23 9 12 69:51 18 78

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Leyton Orient - 75pts

44 22 9 13 58:38 20 75

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 74pts

45 21 11 13 72:51 21 74

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
League TwoTranmere RoversSutton UnitedCrawley