The best League Two teams in 2022 and where Crawley Town, Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Carlisle United and Sutton United are in our alternative league table
Crawley Town finished a respectable 12th place last season.
It’s been a tougher start the current season than they were probably expecting though the signs are now there that things are on the up.
So where would it all leave the Reds in the league table if it was only based on points won in 2022?
Here we have the answers – courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website – and reveal the best and worst teams of the year.
