Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Crawley Town won 9 times at home at a cost-per-win of £28.33 according to research by Betfred.Crawley Town won 9 times at home at a cost-per-win of £28.33 according to research by Betfred.
Crawley Town won 9 times at home at a cost-per-win of £28.33 according to research by Betfred.

The best value for money season-tickets for EVERY League Two club in the 2022/23 season and how much it cost fans of Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Hartlepool United and Colchester United to see a home win - picture gallery

Bookies Betfred have conducted a study into the cost of every season ticket in the EFL for the 2022/23 campaign to determine which club’s season tickets have been the best value-for-money purchase in regard to their team’s home form this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th May 2023, 10:52 BST

For the study, Betfred used the cheapest adult season ticket available from every club in the EFL to work out the respective cost-per-win.

Statistics from home ties in play-off semi-finals were not included in the study as the cost for attending these fixtures aren’t factored into season ticket prices.

Here is how much money Reds season-ticket holders paid to see home wins, with each club listed from worst to best value.

Get all the latest Crawley Town news here.

Season ticket cost: £340 Home wins: 5 Cost-per-win: £68

1. Hartlepool United

Season ticket cost: £340 Home wins: 5 Cost-per-win: £68 Photo: Stu Forster

Colchester United: Season ticket cost: £325 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £54.17

2. Colchester United

Colchester United: Season ticket cost: £325 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £54.17 Photo: Pete Norton

Season ticket cost: £375 Home wins: 7 Cost-per-win: £53.57

3. AFC Wimbledon

Season ticket cost: £375 Home wins: 7 Cost-per-win: £53.57 Photo: Clive Rose

Season ticket cost: £319 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £53.17

4. Harrogate Town

Season ticket cost: £319 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £53.17 Photo: Chris Holloway

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoHarrogate TownEFLHartlepool UnitedRochdale