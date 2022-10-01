'The boys have been tremendous' - Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin praises side after they are knocked out of the FA Cup by Hereford

Goals from Yan Klukowski, James Caton and Miles Storey after a quiet first half were enough to stave off a spritely Bridges side that came into the game off the back of a 4-0 second qualifying round win against Isthmian Premier side Lewes last month. Video above contributed by Dan Armstrong at Spotted Crawley.

National League North opponents Hereford brought a sizeable crowd from the Welsh border that padded out an impressive 746 that attended the game at Jubilee field.

Bridges’ Kevin Rivera could have given the home side an early lead when he hit the bar after acrobatically half-volleying from the penalty spot following a long throw from man of the match Joe Stone; in the first-half’s best chance.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull’s substitute Tyrone Barnett teed up substitute Klukowski in the area ten minutes into the second half to poke home for visitors on the hour before James Caton slammed low after his shot was rebounded inside the area ten minutes later.

Miles Storey finished the tie with 20 minutes to go with a low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box for a Bulls win.

Manager Jamie Crellin said: “It's never nice to lose a game, it’s like a funeral, but it just shows the genuine hope and belief we’ve had that we'd get something out the game.

“They've got a lot of quality in that side - a couple of moments of individual brilliance and it changes a game. The first goal was always crucial, we get it and we would probably go on to win as we could have shut-up-shop, but they got three quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys have been tremendous, full credit to them - to have 750 people here, it's just an unbelievable moment, but that moment's gone now. The FA Cup is great but it has been a distraction to what we're trying to do - the league is our bread and butter and we've only played four games, and we're about to start October.