The Crawley Town, Crewe Alexandra, Harrogate Town, Barrow and Salford City players who make up League Two's 20 top best performing players on the opening day of the season - picture gallery
Crawley Town’s Will Wright and Corey Addai have been named in League Two’s top 20 performing players on the opening day of the season.
They have made the whoscored.com website’s list after the Reds fine opening day win over Bradford City.
Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening day of the season.
