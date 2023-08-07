BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Corey Addai is one of two Crawley Town to be named in the top 20 best performing players on League Two's opening day.Corey Addai is one of two Crawley Town to be named in the top 20 best performing players on League Two's opening day.
Corey Addai is one of two Crawley Town to be named in the top 20 best performing players on League Two's opening day.

The Crawley Town, Crewe Alexandra, Harrogate Town, Barrow and Salford City players who make up League Two's 20 top best performing players on the opening day of the season - picture gallery

Crawley Town’s Will Wright and Corey Addai have been named in League Two’s top 20 performing players on the opening day of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST

They have made the whoscored.com website’s list after the Reds fine opening day win over Bradford City.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website following a thrilling opening day of the season.

Get the latest Reds news here.

9.72

1. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

9.72 Photo: Stu Forster

9.67

2. Jonathan Leko (Milton Keynes Dons)

9.67 Photo: Pete Norton

9.52

3. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

9.52 Photo: George Wood

8.86

4. Omari Patrick (Sutton United)

8.86 Photo: Stu Forster

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Harrogate TownLeague TwoBradford City