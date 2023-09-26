BREAKING
Crawley Town have had no red cards so far this season.

The dirtiest teams in League Two so far this season and how Crawley Town compare against Colchester United, Wrexham, Notts County, Harrogate Town and Walsall - picture gallery

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

Crawley have yet to pick up a red card this season, though they have had more than their fair share of bookings.

Around the league there has been 448 yellow cards, 12 double bookings and 10 straight red cards.

So how does Crawley’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Reds news, here.

Y: 14 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Wrexham - 14pts

Y: 14 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Y: 12 DB: 1 R: 0

2. Newport County - 15pts

Y: 12 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Stockport County - 15pts

Y: 15 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 12 DB:0 R:1

4. Barrow - 17pts

Y: 12 DB:0 R:1 Photo: Pete Norton

