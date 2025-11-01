The Dragons tame the Robins - TD Shipley put six past Bosham to march on at top

The Dragons take on the Robins

In grey, miserable conditions at Dragons Green, SCFL Division 2 leaders TD Shipley cruised past bottom side Bosham for a 6-0 win.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Campbell-Stone opened the scoring after three minutes with a looping half-volley before Oli Barton-Hague doubled the lead from a fine team move.

Ollie Broad made it 3-0 with a 25-yard strike, and Barton-Hague added his second with a deft lob on the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debutant Ash Rycroft slotted home soon after, and Max Furber completed the rout on 81 minutes.

Tony Smith and Ollie Broad marked their 100th appearances for Shipley.

Next up it’s Southwater away for the Dragons, while Bosham visit Upper Beeding.

…

We have a different way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/