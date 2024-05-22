In the Premier League Man City made it a historic four in a row, while lower down the league fallen giants such as Derby County and Birmingham City continued on their ups and downs.

It was a season watched by huge numbers around the land with the love affair for our national game still shining bright.

And the stats through up some interesting reading with Premier League sides Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth not even making the top 50 of the nation’s most watched teams, with a number of League Two sides getting bigger gates than the Hatters.

Here we take a look at where all 92 clubs ranked in the crowd table (based on total crowds for the season), courtesy of figures from the transfermarkt.co..uk website.

1 . Manchester United 1.323.566 Photo: Michael Steele

2 . Tottenham Hotspur 1.167.725 Photo: Stu Forster

3 . Arsenal 1.144.488 Photo: David Price