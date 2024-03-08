Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Like George Best from across the border, circumstances, and in the Republic of Ireland’s case some shocking refereeing decisions, robbed Brady of playing at the top table of international football – but that doesn’t detract from a truly unforgettable career.

Now in his 60s Brady has sat down and recounted his footballing journey and his autobiography “Liam Brady: Born to be a Footballer” is the result.

With the money-driven path of today driving many football fans away from the beautiful game, Brady’s story is an enjoyable trip down memory lane to football’s halcyon days.

Liam Brady signs books in the Arsenal FC shop (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

From his early days in post-war Dublin, the journey takes in the many facets of Brady’s amazing career. From teenage trials in the late 1960s at Arsenal alongside the late and legendary Laurie Cunningham, every chapter is both enjoyable and informative.

We learn early on in the story that this is not his first ‘rodeo’ in print, his first ‘autobiography’ having ended up in a High Court case in 1982.

On the pitch, the narrative weaves through a fascinating career both in England and Italy, along with his international exploits in the green of his beloved Ireland.

His place in both Arsenal and domestic football folklore cemented, it also transpires that Graeme Souness, a former adversary in the midfield battlefields of the 1970s and 80s wanted to make Brady the first Roman Catholic to pull on a Glasgow Rangers’ shirt.

Portrait of Brighton manager Liam Brady during an FA Cup Second Round match against Canvey Island in 1995 | Picture: Clive Brunskill/Allsport

After a pitch invasion finished his final game at Upton Park in 1990, Brady briefly went into management, firstly at Celtic – and then his patience and resilience were severely tested during some of the darkest times at Brighton and Hove Albion.

With the holiday season approaching, this book ticks all of the boxes when travellers are looking for the ultimate vacation companion.

The anecdotes and stories come thick and fast, and quite simply for football fans, not just the 50 somethings, but of all ages, it will be hard to put down.