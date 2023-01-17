Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town's squad is now said to be worth £2.17m according to the transfermarkt.co,uk website.

The highest valued squads in League Two as transfer window gets into full swing and where Crawley Town, Hartlepool United, Harrogate Town, Gillingham, Rochdale and every other League Two rank

The January transfer window is in full swing with Crawley Town one of many clubs looking to rejig their squad.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Glenn Morris has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract and has joined Gillingham, but it has been quiet on incoming players so far.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Town squad is now worth £2.17m.

Here’s how that value ranks against their League Two rivals.

Have say about Crawley’s transfer dealings and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Town news, here.

1. Grimsby Town

£1m

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Stockport County

£1.46m

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon

£1.46m

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United

£1.51m

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Harrogate TownLeague TwoGillinghamRochdale