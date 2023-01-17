The January transfer window is in full swing with Crawley Town one of many clubs looking to rejig their squad.

Glenn Morris has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract and has joined Gillingham, but it has been quiet on incoming players so far.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim the Town squad is now worth £2.17m.

Here’s how that value ranks against their League Two rivals.

Have say about Crawley’s transfer dealings and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Town news, here.

1. Grimsby Town £1m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Stockport County £1.46m Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. AFC Wimbledon £1.46m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United £1.51m Photo: Getty Photo Sales