The key points from Brighton manager Chris Hughton's pre-match Manchester United press conference

Brighton manager Chris Hughton held his pre-match press conference for Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United this morning.

Here are some of the key points.

Bruno Injury

"Bruno will miss out, the good news he felt hamstring in the last game, but it’s nowhere near as bad as we probably thought it would have been at the time. We’re hopeful he might be able to get out on the training at some stage maybe towards the end of next week."

Second season syndrome

"I think so but people tell me it’s actually a myth! Facts don’t say that that’s the case, it’s something people do speak about. It’s certainly one you have to be guarded against. What you’ve got to make sure is that the balances go in your favour."

Supporters

"We have realistic group of supporters. There’s no doubt that it’s normal for expectations to rise, that won’t just be here it’ll be anywhere. The club come long way in relatively short period of time, it’s normal."

Tactics against Manchester United

"They have different style to other teams in top six. They are packed with quality hence why they win as many games as they do, it’s up to them in the manner of which they do that.

"We fared well against them in all three games last season. We will need to get to those levels again."

Jose Mourinho

"A top, top manager. One of our best managers if you look at the record he has of winning things. They got off to a winning start last week which is something they do on a regular basis. He’s managed teams that are more used to winning than losing.

Hemed

"At this moment he’s our player. Certainly any conversations or enquiries that come into the club are always something that private and kept very much in-house."

Inspiration from result last season

"We’ll take as much as we have to. It’s difficult to come away from because that’s what people remember, it was our last home Premier League game so that’s what a lot will remember, and they’ll remember it obviously for the good parts of it. We’ll need to get somewhere near that type of performance to get a result."

Added pressure due to high expectations

"It comes with the job. It’s no different anywhere else, some clubs spent very big this summer so expectation will go up at those clubs. It’s part and parcel of what we do, have to accept it and look forward to it."

Team news

“Bruno will miss out. (Andone and Izquierdo) very close. It’s always a little bit frustrating when you have players just signed or those who have played a big part who are not available, you have to get on with it but both of them are very close.

“(Montoya) levels are good so that’s a decision I’ll have to make, but certainly in regards to his availability, he’s fine."