‘The last two years were the craziest of my entire life’ – Crawley Town co-chairman to step back from role
and live on Freeview channel 276
Johnson said: “The last two years were the craziest of my entire life, experiencing some of the lowest lows and the highest highs.
“Thank you to those that have supported me and the club throughout this journey, I'll never forget it.
“While I will no longer be involved in day-to-day affairs, I look forward to continuing to support the club in my capacity as an owner and cheering on Scott [Lindsey, Reds manager] and the squad as they work to build on our achievements next season in League One.
“Crawley Town — as a club and as a community — will always be in my heart.”
Eben Smith will continue in his role as co-chairman, working with general manager Tom Allman and staff to manage club operations. Additional details will be shared in the near future.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Johnson and WAGMI United since they took over the club in April 2022.
They were welcomed with a manager scandal, followed by a season of five managers, negative media coverage of the club and a relegation battle.
Then in the summer of 2023, everyone tipped the Reds to go down and there was a clear out of the squad plus 17 new signings, the majority who had only made their name in in non-league.
But fast forward to May 19, 2024 and the club were celebrating promotion to League One with a deserved 2-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley in the League Two play-off final.