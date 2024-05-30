Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have confirmed that co-chairman Preston Johnson will step back from his position with the club for personal reasons.

Johnson said: “The last two years were the craziest of my entire life, experiencing some of the lowest lows and the highest highs.

“Thank you to those that have supported me and the club throughout this journey, I'll never forget it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While I will no longer be involved in day-to-day affairs, I look forward to continuing to support the club in my capacity as an owner and cheering on Scott [Lindsey, Reds manager] and the squad as they work to build on our achievements next season in League One.

Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson

“Crawley Town — as a club and as a community — will always be in my heart.”

Eben Smith will continue in his role as co-chairman, working with general manager Tom Allman and staff to manage club operations. Additional details will be shared in the near future.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Johnson and WAGMI United since they took over the club in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were welcomed with a manager scandal, followed by a season of five managers, negative media coverage of the club and a relegation battle.

Then in the summer of 2023, everyone tipped the Reds to go down and there was a clear out of the squad plus 17 new signings, the majority who had only made their name in in non-league.