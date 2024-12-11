New managers at Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town seem to have made all the difference, while Crawley Town picked up three vital points last night.

Peterborough United are continuing to plummet leaving them now within touching distance of the drop zone.

Bristol Rovers and Exeter still have work to do, while Northampton are also responding well to a new manager at the helm.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think its eight clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

Have your say on who you think is going down via our social media channels.

1 . Lincoln City 150/1 Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Rotherham United 50/1 Photo: George Wood

3 . Mansfield Town 25/1 Photo: Chris Holloway