The League One relegation battle is developing into a thrilling fight with just six points separating 14th and 22nd place.

The latest League One relegation odds as punters and bookies react as survival battle heats up, including odds for Crawley Town, Burton Albion and Cambridge United

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 11:38 BST
Crawley are back in the relegation zone after their weekend game was rained off.

But they have a great chance to get back out of the bottom four when they head to a Peterborough United side who are struggling for form and confidence.

Elsewhere Rotherham face Northampton in another important game at the foot of the table. It continues to look bleak for Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town who are now adrift. But it’s all to play for for the teams above them.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think its six clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

150/1

1. Barnsley

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Lincoln City

80/1 Photo: Pete Norton

50/1

3. Reading

50/1 Photo: Pete Norton

28/1

4. Charlton Athletic

28/1 Photo: Pete Norton

