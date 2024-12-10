But they have a great chance to get back out of the bottom four when they head to a Peterborough United side who are struggling for form and confidence.

Elsewhere Rotherham face Northampton in another important game at the foot of the table. It continues to look bleak for Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town who are now adrift. But it’s all to play for for the teams above them.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think its six clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

1 . Barnsley 150/1 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Lincoln City 80/1 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Reading 50/1 Photo: Pete Norton