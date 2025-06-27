They will go into the campaign full of confidence that Scott Lindsey’s side can repeat the shock promotion of two seasons ago.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking a great shout for promotion, while Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Gillingham and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

Whoever takes the title it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win the title, courtesy of William Hill.

1 . MK Dons 10/3 Photo: Jane Russell

2 . Chesterfield 7/1 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Notts County 11/1 Photo: Getty Images