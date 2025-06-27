Crawley Town are looking to win promotion back to League One.placeholder image
Crawley Town are looking to win promotion back to League One.

The latest odds on Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Colchester United and the rest winning League Two as fixtures reveal opening day showdowns

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Crawley head to Grimsby on the opening day of what they hope will be a promotion-winning season.

They will go into the campaign full of confidence that Scott Lindsey’s side can repeat the shock promotion of two seasons ago.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking a great shout for promotion, while Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Gillingham and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

Whoever takes the title it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win the title, courtesy of William Hill.

Give us your thoughts on who will win the league and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

10/3

1. MK Dons

10/3 Photo: Jane Russell

7/1

2. Chesterfield

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

11/1

3. Notts County

11/1 Photo: Getty Images

11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoGrimsbyMK DonsBristol RoversNotts County
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice