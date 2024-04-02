Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.
Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.

The latest predicted final League Two table after a thrilling Easter weekend in the promotion and relegation battles. including Crawley Town, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town, Harrogate Town and Swindon Town

Crawley smashed Newport County yesterday to bolster their play-off push.
Published 2nd Apr 2024

The Reds find themselves in pole position having points and games in hand on teams around them.

Around the league Stockport County moved clear at the top of table.

MK Dons kept up the pressure on the top three with after picking up four points over the Easter weekend.

At the bottom, Colchester United are now in the relegation zone, while Grimsby are increasingly looking over the shoulders after Forest Green and Sutton picked up more points.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

86pts (+45)

1. Mansfield Town

1. Mansfield Town
86pts (+45)

86pts (-+43)

2. Stockport County

2. Stockport County
86pts (-+43)

82pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

3. Wrexham
82pts (+26)

79pts (+17)

4. Barrow

4. Barrow
79pts (+17)

