Crawley Town remain in the play-off places with three games left.

The latest predicted final League Two table as Crawley Town play-off bid suffers blow, plus Barrow, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers finishing positions and Colchester United survival fight

Crawley’s play-off hopes were hit following a 3-2 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Colchester United.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:09 BST

But the Reds still have their fate in their own hands with three games of the season to go.

Around the league Stockport County and Wrexham have already confirmed promotion with Mansfield needed one point to join them.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

90pts (-+45)

1. Stockport County

90pts (-+45) Photo: Jan Kruger

86pts (+44)

2. Mansfield Town

86pts (+44) Photo: Chris Holloway

85pts (+33)

3. Wrexham

85pts (+33) Photo: Chris Holloway

78pts (+16)

4. MK Dons

78pts (+16) Photo: Jan Kruger

