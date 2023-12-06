Brighton have one of the largest growing Premier League fanbases on social media in 2023, according to new research.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seatpick used marketing analytics tool Social Blade and gathered the number of Instagram followers each top-flight side had in January up until October.

The findings show that Luton Town have seen the largest increase in followers in 2023 (336.4%) but Albion are second with a 145.4% increase since the beginning of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls' Instagram numbers have shot up by nearly one million followers from 678,247 to 1,664,585, whereas the Hatters have jumped from 74,737 to 326,133.

The Instagram app on the screen of an iPhone - and Brighton's following on the site is rocketing, along with some other Premier League clubs' numbers (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On the flip side, Manchester United have had the smallest percentage increase of the Premier League outfits, experiencing a 4.1% rise. However, they by far and away have more Instagram followers than any of their top-flight rivals with more than 60 million.