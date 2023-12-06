The league table Brighton, Luton and Nottingham Forest are doing well in – but Manchester United are not
Seatpick used marketing analytics tool Social Blade and gathered the number of Instagram followers each top-flight side had in January up until October.
The findings show that Luton Town have seen the largest increase in followers in 2023 (336.4%) but Albion are second with a 145.4% increase since the beginning of the year.
The Seagulls' Instagram numbers have shot up by nearly one million followers from 678,247 to 1,664,585, whereas the Hatters have jumped from 74,737 to 326,133.
On the flip side, Manchester United have had the smallest percentage increase of the Premier League outfits, experiencing a 4.1% rise. However, they by far and away have more Instagram followers than any of their top-flight rivals with more than 60 million.
The other big percentage jumpers are Nottingham Forest (87% rise), West Ham (69.6%), and Newcastle United (68.4%). Defending Premier League champions Manchester City saw a 29.8% rise from 37,584,126 to 48,784,723 and Arsenal, who currently sit at the top of the table, went from 24,075,529 to 27,776,525.