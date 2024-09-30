The Lions tame the Dragons in a thriller of a match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upper Beeding 4-3 TD Shipley FC In the SCFL Div 2

Saturday 28th September K.O 3pm

The Dragons came into this match after a good result last week against Brighton Electricity, but were not able to get anything out of the incredible end to end game at the memorial ground, in front of an impressive 56 fans. The Lions had been annihilated last week by league favourites Rustington FC 10-1 and were desperate to get something out of the game.

After a wet week, today was a beautiful sunny afternoon, perfect for a great game of football. The South Downs was on full dramatic display in the background. TD Shipley were able to put out a strong team and Bubb, Watt and Weller were resilient at the back. Manager, Scott Howe was in a sanguine mood, and believed his team had enough to get a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions Den

The Dragons had the best of the first half and went in for their half time oranges 3-2 up, after losing concentration in injury time. Kyle Johnson got his first on the third minute, which stunned the home team. The Lions fought back but conceding again on the eleventh minute via the inform Adam Campbell-Stone, who continues his fantastic goal scoring run. On the twenty ninth minute Kyle Johnson completed his brace, after an impressive first half display. Then came injury time at the end of the first half. First, Jamie Smart got one back on 45+2 and then straight from the kickoff, the home team won the ball and Connor Angood scored making it 2-3.

The Lions players had a morale boosting fly in their ear at halftime from manager, Jamie Parsons, and they came out with vigour and determination. They managed to equalise past the unfortunate Woodward on 53 minutes via Craig Priors good finish and to top off the come back substitute, Morgan got onto the ball and scored the winning goal on 72 minutes, 4-3. TD Shipley were in shock but gave it a good go to find an equaliser, however the Lions were able to hold out for the win.

Next week the Dragons take on Capel FC away and the Lions face Jarvis Brook FC.