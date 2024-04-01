Action from Selsey's 4-3 win over Godalming in the SCFL Division 1Action from Selsey's 4-3 win over Godalming in the SCFL Division 1
The match in 19 pictures: Selsey beat Godalming in seven-goal thriller

Selsey kept up their push for an SCFL Division 1 plat-off place with a thrilling 4-3 win over Godalming at the High Street Ground.
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Apr 2024, 09:03 BST

Evan Harris, Ollie Humphries, Harry Fox and Ryan Morey were on target for Daren Pearce’s men, who are sixth in the table, just three points behind Wick, who are in the final play-off place.

See pictures by Roger Smith from the victory on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the page to see them.

