The match in 22 photos: Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Bexhill United in the SCFL premier
Peacehaven and Telscombe are back up to third place in the SCFL premier after a 4-0 victory at home to Bexhill United.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
On a day when few games on grass went ahead, The Tye had goals from Tyler Scrafton, George Cook (2) and Harry Docherty to thank for a win that left them in third – only two points behind each of leaders Crowborough and Hassocks.
Only two premier division games went ahead after rain ruined another Sussex football weekend.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.
1 / 6